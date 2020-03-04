3 injured after car crashes into Munster restaurant

article

Three people were injured after a car slammed into a restaurant Wednesday in Munster, Indiana.

Officers approached a silver-colored Ford SUV about 6 p.m. in the 8200 block of Calumet Avenue, Munster police said. The driver didn’t notice the officers at first, but then sped off when they got his attention.

The car hit the side of a printing shop before crashing into Munster Gyros, located at 8307 Calumet Avenue, causing major damage, police said.

Three people in the restaurant were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.