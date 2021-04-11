3 injured in Humboldt Park crash involving CPD vehicle

Three people, including two police officers, were injured Saturday in a crash involving a police vehicle in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About 11:35 p.m., the officers were traveling in a squad car when the driver attempted to make a U-turn in the 3300 block of West Chicago Avenue and another vehicle struck them from behind, Chicago police said.

The driver of a blue Nissan Altima wasn’t able to stop in time before crashing into the squad car, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, a 35-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

The two officers also suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital in good condition, according to police.

Traffic citations are pending, police said.