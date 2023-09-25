3 injured in rollover crash on Dan Ryan Expressway in Cook County

Three people were injured in a rollover crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Monday afternoon.

At about 4:03 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to Interstate 94 southbound near Dolton Avenue for a report of a two-vehicle crash, involving two SUVs.

One SUV rolled over onto its side in the middle lane, ISP said.

One adult and two juveniles were transported to an area hospital with injuries.

All lanes were shut down for about 15 minutes while the vehicles were removed.

No additional information was made available.