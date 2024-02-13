Concerns rise as 3 KFC restaurants close doors in South Side Chicago neighborhoods

Residents on Chicago's South Side are concerned after three fast-food restaurants abruptly closed their doors.

A local alderman says he too was disappointed to learn the news of three KFC locations closing, but that he's determined to move the community forward.

The shuttered KFC locations are at the corner of 83rd and King Drive in Chatham, 75th and Lafayette in Grand Crossing, and 35th and Calumet in Bronzeville.

The Chatham location has even been undergoing renovations for months.

Alderman William Hall of the 6th ward, where two of those restaurants are located, says this will impact jobs and will leave more corners empty. However, he says he is working to ensure that this isn't the case for long.

This comes less than one month after the movie theater Cinema Chatham shut down. It came as a surprise to many. The CEO of the parent company "Emagine Entertainment" stated that the location on 87th Street was no longer economically viable.