3 killed, 1 wounded Monday in Chicago shootings

Four people were shot, three of them fatally, Monday in Chicago.

The day’s latest shooting left a man dead in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

Officers were responding to a call of shots fired about 6:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 59th Street when they found him unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The man, in his 20s, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was later pronounced dead.

Monday morning, a 39-year-old man was found shot to death in West Garfield Park.

Officers conducting a well-being check about 7:20 a.m. in the 4600 block of West Adams Street found the 39-year-old with multiple gunshots to his head in a backyard, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was killed hours earlier in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Diviris Garfeed, 33, was standing on the sidewalk at 2:18 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Springfield Avenue when someone shot at him from a silver sedan, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was struck in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The day’s only non-fatal shooting seriously wounded a man in Park Manor on the South Side.

The 32-year-old was standing on the sidewalk at 3:38 a.m. in the 200 block of West 75th Street when someone fired shots, striking him in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

Monday’s shootings come after a weekend in which 18 people were shot, four of them fatally.