3 killed, 2 wounded Tuesday in Chicago shootings

Five people were shot — three of them fatally — Tuesday in Chicago, including a man who was killed at a CTA train station near the border of Chicago and Evanston.

Macksantin Webb, 20, was standing inside the Howard station about 12:20 p.m. when someone approached him and fired shots, striking him in the neck and chest, Chicago police said.

Webb made it up to the train platform, where he was treated by paramedics, a Chicago Fire Department official said. He was taken in critical condition to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston and pronounced dead, police said.

An employee at the P&J Footwear store next door said she and her co-workers went out front after hearing a loud bang.

Surveillance video from the footwear store shared with the Sun-Times shows at least one person witnessed the shooting from the sidewalk. Moments later, another person wearing black clothing can be seen running out of the station down Paulina.

People of interest are being questioned in connection with the shooting, and a gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

The day’s latest shooting left a 23-year-old man dead in Sleepy Hollow on the Southwest Side.

About 11:03 p.m., Maurice Patterson was driving west on 45th Street when shots were fired at him from the street in the 4500 block of South Knox Avenue, Chicago police said.

Patterson was struck in the head and rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Earlier in the evening, a man was found shot to death in Edison Park on the Northwest Side.

Officers found Luis Arana, 40, about 6:57 p.m. inside a home in the 7300 block of North Harlem Avenue, Chicago police said. He had gunshot wounds to the leg and torso, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

In non-fatal shootings, a 41-year-old man was wounded in Austin on the West Side.

He was standing on the street about 9:29 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Lamon Avenue when he was shot in the leg, Chicago police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Hours earlier, a man was shot in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

He was walking in the 2700 block of West 64th Street about 1:10 p.m. when he heard gunfire and realized he was hit, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to his lower leg, police said. He was listed in good condition.

Monday’s shootings wounded three people across Chicago.