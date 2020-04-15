3 killed, 3 wounded Tuesday in Chicago shootings

Six people were shot Tuesday in Chicago, including three who were killed and two who were wounded in a 90-minute span in the afternoon.

The latest fatal shooting left a teenage boy and a dog dead in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Juan Martinez, 17, and the dog were on the sidewalk about 3:32 p.m. on South Keeler Avenue when they were both shot, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Martinez was hit throughout the body and head, and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The dog was dead at the scene, police said.

Earlier in the afternoon, a man was killed in a double shooting in Fifth City on the West Side.

About 2:23 p.m., a 34-year-old man was riding in a vehicle in the 300 block of South Homan Avenue when someone in a black SUV opened fire, police said. He was struck in the arm and took himself to Rush University Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

Later, a 37-year-old man, who was in a different vehicle, showed up to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, and was later pronounced dead, police said.

About 20 minutes earlier, another teenage boy was killed in McKinley Park.

The boy, 16, was outside about 2 p.m. on South Marshfield Avenue when he was shot in the abdomen, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In non-fatal shootings, another man was shot Tuesday afternoon in Austin on the West Side.

About 3:34 p.m., he was in the 1100 block of North Lorel Avenue when someone approached him and shot him in the thigh, Chicago police said. The 32-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Hours later, a man was shot in Roseland on the South Side.

The 27-year-old was in a parked vehicle about 11:15 p.m. in the 10500 block of South Maryland Avenue when he was shot in each of his legs, Chicago police said.

He was driven by a friend to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said. The man told officers he didn’t see the shooter or know where the shots came from.

On Monday, two people were killed and four more were wounded in citywide shootings.