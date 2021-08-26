3 killed, another wounded Wednesday in Chicago shootings

Four people were shot, three fatally, in citywide gun violence Wednesday.

A man was shot and killed late Wednesday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

Someone in a passing car opened fire as Franschon Davis stood outside around 11:40 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Flournoy Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Davis, 27, was struck in the back of his head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

Hours later, a 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Roseland on the Far South Side.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The teen was in an alley about 4:10 p.m. in the 600 block of East 106th Street when someone began shooting, police said.

He was struck in the chest and back and transported to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Late Wednesday night, a man was shot to death outside a Homan Square gas station.

The shots were fired from a gray car about 10:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. The man, 36, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

At least one other person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday in Chicago.

Advertisement

A person was killed and four others were shot Tuesday in Chicago.