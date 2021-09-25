3 killed, CPD officer, 15-year-old among 10 wounded in Chicago gun violence Friday

At least three people were killed, a Chicago Police officer and 15-year-old boy among 10 others wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday.

A Chicago Police officer was shot, a man killed and a 15-year-old wounded Friday evening in South Shore on the Far South Side, authorities said.

Third District officers were responding to a call of shots fired and found a male shot on the ground about 10:50 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when a female officer was struck multiple times by gunfire, police said.

The wounded officer self-transported to a nearby hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said in a preliminary statement.

The officer did not return fire, and Area One detectives were investigating.

A 25-year-old was shot multiple times throughout his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

A 15-year-old was shot multiple times in the legs and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

A few hours earlier, a 44-year-old man was fatally shot in Burnside.

About 7:45 p.m., he was near the street in the 700 block of East 92nd Place, when he was approached by two males who pulled out guns and fired shots, police said.

He was struck in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

A person was killed and a man wounded in a shooting Friday morning in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 10:44 a.m., they were in the 1200 block of East 71st Street when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

A male, whose age was not immediately known, was struck multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

A man was shot and wounded just before midnight in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The 35-year-old man was driving southbound just before midnight in the 5200 block of South Halsted, when he was shot multiple times throughout his body, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was in serious condition, police said.

At least six others were wounded in citywide shootings Friday.

At least three people were killed and 10 others, including two teens, were wounded in Chicago gun violence Thursday.