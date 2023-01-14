3 men attack, shoot victim at West Side gas station

A 40-year-old man was shot after a fight with three others at a West Side gas station Friday night.

Police say the victim was at a gas station in the 3900 block of West Division Street in Humboldt Park around 9:24 p.m. when the fight broke out.

One of the offenders wore blue gloves and shot the victim in the right arm.

He was escorted by officers to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.