3 men shot, 1 fatally in vacant lot in North Lawndale: police

Three men were shot, one fatally, Monday night on Chicago's West Side.

Around 7:15 p.m., police say a 19-year-old man and two 29-year-old men were in a vacant North Lawndale lot in the 1400 block of South Komensky Avenue when an unknown offender fired shots.

All three men were struck by gunfire, police said. The 19-year-old was shot in the left shoulder and taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Both 29-year-old men were shot multiple times throughout the body. Both were taken to the hospital. One was in critical condition while the other was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.