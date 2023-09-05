3 men stabbed multiple times during fight at Joliet park

Three men were wounded, two critically, in a stabbing in Joliet Monday night.

At about 8:38 p.m., Joliet officers responded to Bicentennial Park, located at 201 W. Jefferson Street, for a report of a fight in which two men had been stabbed.

When officers arrived, they located a 49-year-old man and a 43-year-old man who both sustained multiple stab wounds.

The 49-year-old man was transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

The 43-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A third victim, a 28-year-old man, arrived at an area hospital in a private vehicle with stab wounds. He was also listed in critical condition. It was determined this victim was from the same incident.

The suspect in this stabbing fled the area and has not yet been located, police said.

This incident is believed to be isolated and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Joliet police at (815)-724-3020. You can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.