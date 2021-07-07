3 men wounded in drive-by shooting on West Side

Three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in Heart of Chicago on the West Side.

A 42-year-old man was outside in the 2400 block of South Blue Island Avenue when someone in a passing car fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Two other men, both 30, drove to Mercy Hospital, where they were in good condition, police said. One was shot in the leg, and the other was struck in the mouth by a bullet fragment.

No one was in custody.