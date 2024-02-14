3 DC police officers shot in Southeast: police

Police are on the scene where three officers were shot on Hanna Place in Southeast.

The Metropolitan Police Department is responding to a shooting in the 5000 block of Hanna Place SE. The scene remains active. Police say the officers were shot during a barricade situation.

According to the D.C. Police Union, three officers have been shot by a suspect. The injuries appear to be non-life threatening and members have been transported to area hospitals.

Several road closures in the area include Benning Road between G Street and Southern Avenue, along with 46th St towards Benning Road. Alternate routes on Alabama Ave, Southeast and 46th Street, Southeast.

According to officials, Plummer and Garfield Elementary Schools are both on lockdown.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for more information.