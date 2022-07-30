3 people charged with shooting man in knee in Little Village

Three people have been charged in connection with a shooting that wounded a 27-year-old Chicago man in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The man was standing in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place around 8:21 p.m. on Thursday when he was shot by someone traveling in a white Honda, Chicago police said. The vehicle fled the area after the shooting.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the knee and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Moments later, officers arrested Steven Montano, 18, Rodrigoo Ramirez, 22, and a 15-year-old boy in the 7400 block of South Parnell Avenue.

[L-R] Steven Montano, 18, Rodrigoo Ramirez, 22, and a 15-year-old male juvenile. (Chicago police)

The juvenile was charged with felony counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

Ramirez was charged with felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and fleeing or attempting to elude police.

Montano was charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting police, official said.

The three suspects were due in bond court Saturday afternoon.