3 people hurt, 2 critically, in Rosemoor crash

Three people were hurt, two critically, in a crash late Saturday in Rosemoor on the Far South Side.

A woman, 31, was driving north in a Chevy about 11 p.m. in the 300 block of East 103rd Street when she failed to stop for a stop sign at an intersection and struck a Dodge traveling east, Chicago police said.

Following the initial collision, a Kia also heading east was unable to stop in time and struck both vehicles, police said.

The woman driving the Chevy was ejected from her vehicle and may have suffered internal injuries, police said. She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Her passenger, a 34-year-old man, was transported to the same hospital also in critical condition, police said.

A 24-year-old woman traveling in the Kia was transported to the same hospital for treatment as a precaution, according to police. She was listed in good condition.

Advertisement

Another woman, 25, traveling in the Kia refused medical treatment, police said.

The driver of the Dodge fled the scene on foot, according to police.

No citations were pending, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.