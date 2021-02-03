3 people robbed at CTA Blue Line stations in Logan Square

Chicago police are searching for two men in connection with a string of recent strong-arm robberies at CTA Blue Line stations in Logan Square.

The men allegedly stole cellphones and money from two people about 6:40 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the California station, 2211 N. California Ave., Chicago police said. After taking their belongings the men left the scene on foot or on the Blue Line train.

About 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the men robbed a third person at the Logan Square station, 2620 N. Milwaukee Ave., police said.

The men are thought to be between 20 and 25 years old, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.