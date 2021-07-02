3 shot, 2 critically wounded, from crossfire in East Garfield Park

Three people were shot, two critically, when they were caught in a crossfire between two cars in East Garfield Park on the West Side Thursday night.

The two men and a woman were in a car going north on California Avenue and were attempting to turn north onto Van Buren Street when they drove between two cars shooting at each other, Chicago police said.

A 38-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were struck multiple times and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where they are in critical condition, police said.

A 27-year-old man was struck in the right leg and taken to the same hospital, where he is in good condition.

No one was in custody.