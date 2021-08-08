3 people shot during gathering in Morgan Park

Three people were shot during a gathering in Morgan Park Sunday morning.

At about 12:23 a.m., a group of people were having a gathering outside in the 11400 block of South Throop Street when they heard multiple shots, Chicago police said.

A 24-year-old man sustained a graze wound to the leg, was treated on scene and released.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the lower back and transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

A 24-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks and was transported to Christ Hospital, also in good condition.

None of the witnesses or victims were able to provide further details of the incident, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Three detectives continue to investigate.