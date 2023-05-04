3 people shot in front of Chicago home

Three people were shot in front of a home in Fuller Park Thursday afternoon.

At about 5:53 p.m., three victims were near the front of a residence in the 300 block of West Root when they were approached by an unknown vehicle, police said.

At least two armed offenders exited the vehicle, produced handguns and fired shots.

A 19-year-old woman was struck multiple times in the body.

A 37-year-old woman was struck in the hand and a 44-year-old man was struck in the leg.

All three were transported to U of C Hospital in unknown conditions.

No offenders are in custody. Area detectives are investigating.