Police seek CTA Blue Line thief

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for robbing a CTA Blue Line rider earlier this month.

The theft took place around 4:30 a.m. on July 17 on a Blue Line train near the Damen station in Wicker Park, according to a CPD community alert.

The victim was on the train when the suspect approached them and stole their personal belongings. He is believed to be between 25 and 35 years old.

Anyone who has information on the suspect is asked to contact transportation detectives at (312) 745-4447.