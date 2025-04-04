Burglar hits five businesses across South Side, CPD says

The Brief Chicago police say one man is behind at least five early morning business burglaries. The break-ins happened between March 19–26 across the South Side. The suspect fled each scene on a BMX-style bicycle and wore a reflective vest.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say has broken into at least five businesses across the South Side over the past two weeks in the early morning hours.

What we know:

The burglaries happened between March 19 and March 26, in neighborhoods including Washington Heights, Marquette Park, Park Manor, Gresham and Beverly, police said.

In each case, the man rides up to a closed business on a dark-colored BMX-style bicycle, throws an object to break the front window or door, then heads straight to the cash register before fleeing the scene on the same bike.

Police describe the suspect as a man between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot-1, weighing between 200 and 240 pounds. He wore a black mask, gloves, dark clothing and a reflective yellow-striped vest.

Burglary locations and times

1000 block of W. 103rd St – March 19 at 4:52 a.m. (Washington Heights)

3100 block of W. 71st St – March 20 at 5:29 a.m. (Marquette Park)

200 block of E. 75th St – March 23 at 5:00 a.m. (Park Manor)

1700 block of W. 87th St – March 25 at 3:28 a.m. (Gresham)

2100 block of W. 95th St – March 26 at 3:45 a.m. (Beverly)

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Area 2 Detectives at 312-747-8273 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.