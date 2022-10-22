3 police officers hospitalized after traffic stop gone wrong on North Side

During a traffic stop in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood, three Chicago police officers were injured when the driver fled.

Around 9:37 p.m. Friday night officers stopped a car in the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue when the driver reversed and struck an officer.

The offender then drove off and hit a parked car before fleeing on foot. The driver was arrested in the 900 block of West School Street.

Two other officers were injured during the foot chase and all three officers were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

There are no further details and charges are pending.