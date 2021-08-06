3 seriously hurt in pin-in crash on the South Side
CHICAGO - Four people were hurt in a multiple vehicle crash Friday morning in the South Deering neighborhood.
Firefighters responded to a pin-in crash involving four cars at 5:51 a.m. in the 13000 block of South Stony Island Avenue, Chicago Fire Department officials said.
Three people were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, officials said. A fourth person was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition, according to CFD.
All four of the injured were adults.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
