3 seriously hurt in pin-in crash on the South Side

Four people were hurt in a multiple vehicle crash Friday morning in the South Deering neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to a pin-in crash involving four cars at 5:51 a.m. in the 13000 block of South Stony Island Avenue, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

Three people were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, officials said. A fourth person was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition, according to CFD.

All four of the injured were adults.

This story is developing. Check back for details.