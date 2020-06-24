3 shot, 1 fatally, during gambling night at Chatham home: police

A man was shot dead and two others wounded Wednesday morning during a night of drinking and gambling at a Chatham home on the South Side, Chicago police said.

A witnesses told investigators he left the party to go to sleep in an upstairs bedroom when he heard gunfire on the first floor of the home in the 8000 block of South Stewart Avenue, police said.

The witness found a 29-year-old man on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to his head, police said. Police responded shortly after 5 a.m. and found the man dead, along with several shell casings in the room.

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg, police said. She was treated and released from St. Bernard’s Hospital.

An 18-year-old man took himself to Trinity Hospital with gunshots to his arm and abdomen, police said. He was transferred in fair condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Area Two detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.