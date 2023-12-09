3 shot, 1 fatally in exchange of gunfire in Humboldt Park: police

One person was killed and two others were wounded in an exchange of gunfire in Humboldt Park on Saturday morning.

A 31-year-old man was outside in the 1600 block of North Hamlin Avenue at approximately 1:17 a.m. when two men approached him in a vehicle. The men in the vehicle began shooting.

The 31-year-old man, who is a CCL holder, returned fire, hitting both the men inside the vehicle. He was shot in the torso and transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 44-year-old man who was inside the vehicle was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on scene. The second occupant, a 37-year-old man, was shot in the shoulder and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

A weapon was recovered on the scene. Area Five Detectives are investigating.