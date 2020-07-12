3 shot, 1 fatally, in Humboldt Park: police

A man was killed and two others were critically injured in a shooting Sunday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

They were standing on the street at 12:44 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Lawndale Avenue when they got into a fight with several other males, who fired gunshots, according to Chicago police.

A 52-year-old man was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Two other men, 23, and 33, were each shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.