3 shot, 1 fatally, outside West Side gas station

Three people were shot, one fatally, outside of a gas station on Chicago's West Side Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 5100 block of West Madison at about 2:54 a.m.

Chicago police said two women and a man were outside of a gas station with approximately 20 other people when they were shot.

The 52-year-old man was shot in the leg and head, and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A 62-year-old woman was shot in the head, abdomen and lower backside. She died from her injuries.

A 24-year-old woman self-transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the back and is in critical condition, police said.

Witnesses said an unknown person inside of a black Dodge Charger fired shots, striking the three victims.

It is unknown if they were the intended targets.

No one is in custody.