3 shot, 1 fatally, outside West Side gas station
CHICAGO - Three people were shot, one fatally, outside of a gas station on Chicago's West Side Saturday morning.
The shooting occurred in the 5100 block of West Madison at about 2:54 a.m.
Chicago police said two women and a man were outside of a gas station with approximately 20 other people when they were shot.
The 52-year-old man was shot in the leg and head, and transported to the hospital in critical condition.
A 62-year-old woman was shot in the head, abdomen and lower backside. She died from her injuries.
A 24-year-old woman self-transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the back and is in critical condition, police said.
Witnesses said an unknown person inside of a black Dodge Charger fired shots, striking the three victims.
It is unknown if they were the intended targets.
No one is in custody.