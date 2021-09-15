3 shot in Austin alley

Two men and a woman were shot Wednesday morning while standing in an alley in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The three victims were standing in an alley in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard when a silver sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.

A 58-year-old woman was struck in the left leg. A 50-year-old man was struck in the right foot and a 47-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

All three victims were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.