3 shot in Gresham

A woman and two men were wounded in a shooting late Saturday in Gresham on the South Side.

About 11:35 p.m., people began firing shots in the 8700 block of Wood Street and three men were struck, Chicago police said.

A 31-year-old woman was struck in the buttocks and a man, 34 was shot in the leg, police said. Another man, 46, was shot in the lower back.

All three were transported in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.