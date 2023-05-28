3 shot in Lakeview
CHICAGO - Three men were shot in Lakeview early Sunday.
At about 12:50 a.m., three people were walking on the sidewalk in the 600 block of West Barry when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.
A man, age unknown, was shot in the back and chest and transported to an area hospital in serious condition.
A 32-year-old man was shot in the back and transported to an area hospital in good condition.
A 22-year-old man was shot in the right leg and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
No offender is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.