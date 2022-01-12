3 shot in Parkway Gardens

Three people were shot in Parkway Gardens late Wednesday morning.

Police said a group of people were standing on the sidewalk in the 6300 block of South King Drive just after 11:30 a.m., when an unknown offender approached them on foot and began to fire rounds.

A 73-year-old man sustained a gunshot would to the lower left leg and was transported in fair condition. A 51-year-old woman was shot in the lower right back and is said to be in fair condition.

Another man, 39, was shot in the left arm and his current condition is unknown.

All three victims were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, according to police.

The offender, described as a black male wearing a red jogging suit, fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.