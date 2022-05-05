3 shot, including 17-year-old, in West Pullman

Three people were shot, including a 17-year-old boy, in West Pullman Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 12100 block of South Lowe.

According to police, at about 3:12 p.m., the 17-year-old was shot in the abdomen and the buttocks, and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A 21-year-old was shot in the foot, and transported to the hospital in good condition.

Both of these victims are not being cooperative with police.

Another 21-year-old was shot in the hand while he was walking down the street, police said.

No offenders are currently in custody.