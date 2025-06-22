3 shot inside Elgin area home during family gathering, sheriff says

Three people were shot, including a 70-year-old man, during a physical altercation at a family gathering in northwest suburban Kane County overnight.

The shooting happened around midnight on Saturday in the 8N500 block of Gingerwood Lane in unincorporated Elgin, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

There was a family gathering at the home with several dozen family members.

Several people in attendance were engaged in a physical altercation outside of the home, and then moved inside the house, police said.

As the fighting continued, police said a gunman fired gunshots inside the home.

During that gunfire, three people were shot, including the 70-year-old man, a 36-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman.

The victims were all treated for non-life-threatening injuries at local hospitals, police said.

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what prompted the altercation which led to the shooting.