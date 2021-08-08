3 shot on Chicago's West Side

Three people were shot in Lawndale on Chicago's West Side Sunday morning.

Two men and a woman were standing outside at about 1:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Lawndale when a person in a dark colored Sedan began shooting in their direction.

The 32-year-old woman was shot in the right thigh and is in stable condition, police said.

One of the male victims, 35, was shot in the lower back and is also in stable condition.

The other male victim, 19, was shot in the elbow and is also listed in stable condition.

There is no one in custody as detectives continue to investigate.