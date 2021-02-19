3 shot Thursday in Chicago

article

Three people were shot Thursday in Chicago, including a 42-year-old man wounded during a home invasion in Englewood.

The man woke up about 4:20 a.m., to find two males entering his home in the 1400 block of West 71st Street, Chicago police said. They got into a scuffle and the two males fired several shots throughout the house, before fleeing through a window.

The man was struck in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A 27-year-old man was in good condition after being shot Thursday afternoon in Fernwood on the South Side.

He was talking with someone on the street in the 10000 block of South Normal Avenue at 2:20 p.m. when gunfire rang out, police said.

The man took himself to Little Company of Mary Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said.

Early Thursday, a 23-year-old man was shot in Parkway Gardens on the South Side.

About 3:16 a.m. he was dropped off at the University of Chicago Medical Center after being shot in the left ankle in the 6300 block of South King Drive, police said. He was listed in critical condition and was unable to give police any details about the shooting.

Two people were shot, one of them fatally, citywide Wednesday.