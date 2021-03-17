3 shot Tuesday in Chicago

Three people were shot Tuesday in Chicago, including a man who was shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

About 8 p.m., the 18-year-old was in the 2600 block of South St. Louis Avenue when someone opened fire and struck him in the chest, Chicago police said. The man took himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

A man was shot in West Chesterfield on the South Side. He was in the street about 6:15 p.m. in the 300 block of East 90th Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the knee, police said. The 20-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

About fifteen minutes prior a man was wounded in a shooting blocks away in West Chesterfield on the South Side. He was on the sidewalk about 6 p.m. in the 300 block of East 89th Street, police said. The 29-year-old took himself to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was in good condition.

Ten people were shot, one fatally, citywide Monday.