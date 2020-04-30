3 shot Wednesday in Chicago

Three people were wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago.

The day’s latest shooting happened in Brainerd on the South Side.

A 22-year-old man was outside about 7:55 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Halsted Street when someone walked up and fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the arm and leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in fair condition.

A 24-year-old man was shot Wednesday afternoon in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man was on the sidewalk about 12:30 p.m. when two people approached from behind and fired shots in the first block of North Kedzie Avenue, according to police.

He was hit in the right calf and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Early Wednesday morning, a man was shot in Bronzeville on the South Side.

He was driving about 12:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Indiana Avenue when he heard shots and realized he had been struck in the shoulder, police said. He drove himself to Mercy Hospital, but was transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Advertisement

Seven people were shot, two of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.