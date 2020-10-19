3 stabbed in McKinley Park; suspect in custody

Three people were wounded in a stabbing Monday in McKinley Park.

About 7 p.m., they were in the kitchen of a home in the 3300 block of South Claremont Avenue when a 22-year-old man attacked them with a knife, Chicago police said.

A 59-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. A woman, 49, was taken to the same hospital with stab wounds to her neck, face and body. She was also in critical condition.

Another woman, 20, suffered a laceration to her head and was taken to St. Anthony Hospital, where she was stabilized, police said.

The suspect was arrested and taken to St. Anthony Hospital with an unknown injury, police said. His condition was stabilized.