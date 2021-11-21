3 suspects shoot man in backyard of Auburn Gresham residence

A man was shot in the backyard of a residence in Auburn Gresham Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 9000 block of South Emerald.

At about 1:40 a.m., a 40-year-old man was in the backyard of a residence when three male suspects fired shots, police said.

The victim was shot in the left leg and transported to the hospital in good condition.

No one is currently in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.