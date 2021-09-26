3 suspects shooting at each other results in teen suffering graze wound while taking out garbage

A 16-year-old boy sustained a graze wound to the hand in Englewood Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 5700 block of South Bishop.

Chicago police said the teen was taking out the garbage around 8:20 a.m. when three unknown males were in the gangway shooting at each other.

One of the bullets ended up grazing the teen's hand, police said.

The victim is listed in good condition.

No one is in custody at this time, police said.

Detectives continue to investigate.