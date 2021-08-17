3 suspects sought after report of shots fired in Aurora

Police in the suburbs are searching for three suspects after responding to a report of shots fired on Tuesday.

The incident began Tuesday in west suburban Aurora in the 200 block of Hill Avenue, and eventually moved to suburban Oswego.

The suspects are described as the following:

Subject #1, black male with black dreadlocks, white tee shirt, grey sweatpants, red shoes

Subject #2, black male with black dreadlocks, navy sports jersey, black pants/white strip down side, dark shoes

Subject #3, black male with short hair, white tee shirt, jean shorts, white shoes, may have black cap

The three suspects are believed to be in their 20s and considered armed. Police say call 911 if you see them.

Police are searching in the area of Ogden Falls Park in the 300 block of East Washington in Oswego. They say to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.