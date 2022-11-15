3 suspects wanted for Northbrook residential robbery: police

A residential burglary was reported in Northbrook Monday night.

At about 6:15 p.m., Northbrook police responded to the 0-100 block of Bridlewood for a call regarding an active residential burglary.

No force was used against the person who reported the incident via 911, police said.

The suspects were described as three men dressed in black clothing.

According to police, there is no threat to the public.

This is an active investigation.