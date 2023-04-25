3 teens charged in armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side

article

An 18-year-old and two boys are facing charges in connection with a pair of armed robberies Sunday on the Northwest Side.

Marquese Simmons, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old allegedly robbed a 19-year-old man and woman at gunpoint around 11:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Dickens Avenue in Hermosa, according to police.

The 14-year-old is also accused of robbing a 39-year-old woman at gunpoint just minutes earlier in the 3700 block of West Potomac Avenue in Humboldt Park.

The trio was arrested just before midnight in possession of a reportedly stolen vehicle in the West Englewood neighborhood.

All three were charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle. The 16-year-old boy was charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

The 14-year-old boy was charged with three counts of armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, all felonies.

Simmons is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.