3 teens discovered with gunshot wounds at South Side gas station

Three teens were shot early Sunday in West Chesterfield.

The teens were discovered at a gas station in the first block of East 87th Street just after 2 a.m., police said.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old boy suffered gunshot wounds to the foot and hand and were transported to the hospital in good condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A 19-year-old male was shot in the lower backside and transported to the hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Advertisement

Area Two detectives investigating.