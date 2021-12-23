3 teens rob man at gunpoint on Red Line

Three teenagers robbed a 49-year-old man at gunpoint on the CTA Red Line Thursday morning, police said.

Just after 6 a.m., in the 1100 block of S. State Street, three unknown teens with a gun demanded the man's personal items while riding southbound on the Red Line.

The man complied, and the teens fled southbound on the Orange Line.

The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition with minor injuries.

Area Three Detectives are investigating