3 teens shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's West Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
North Lawndale
CHICAGO - Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.

Around 3:55 p.m., police say the juvenile victims were on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of South Springfield Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside pulled out a gun and fired shots.

Two 13-year-olds sustained gunshot wounds to the left hands and were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 14-year-old was shot in the left arm and also taken to Stroger in good condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.