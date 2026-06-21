Chicago crime: 3 teens shot during West Side gathering, police say

Three teenagers were shot and injured during a large gathering on Chicago’s West Side late Saturday night.

What we know:

Officers were already at the scene in the 1400 block of S. Christiana Avenue in North Lawndale around 11:30 p.m. when the shooting happened, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The officers saw the large group start to run away and heard multiple gunshots being fired. They were not able to find the gunmen in the large crowd.

Then, a 19-year-old man approached them and said he had been shot. He had been hit in the groin and forearm. Officers applied a tourniquet to help him, and he was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition

A 19-year-old woman took herself to Mt. Sinai with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. She was listed in good condition.

A third victim, an 18-year-old woman, was found on the scene with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. She was treated and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

What we don't know:

Police gave no description of the gunman.

Area detectives are investigating.