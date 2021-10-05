3 teens stabbed during fight on Chicago's Near West Side: police

Three teenagers were stabbed Tuesday afternoon during a fight on Chicago’s Near West Side.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., Chicago police responded to the 2000 block of W. Adams Street to find 10 to 15 people fighting one another on the sidewalk.

During the fight, an unknown offender pulled out a sharp object and stabbed three male victims, according to police.

The victims — ages 15, 15 and 17 — were all transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Nobody is in custody as detectives continue to investigate the incident.

