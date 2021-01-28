3 vehicles set on fire on the Northwest Side

Police are investigating three vehicle fires reported in Northwest Side neighborhoods.

About 11:45 p.m., officers responded to a call of a red 2003 Nissan Maxima that was on fire in the 3400 block of West Beach Avenue, Chicago police said. The owner’s home surveillance footage showed a male wearing a gray coat and black jeans break the driver-side window and throw an object that was lit on fire inside the car.

About 1:50 a.m., officers responded to a second fire in the 3300 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue, police said. The owner of a Toyota 4Runner showed officers surveillance footage that showed a male get out of a black Ford Fusion and throw a lit object on the hood of his SUV before fleeing.

Minutes later a third vehicle fire was reported in the 3500 block of North Keeler Avenue, police said. About 2:05 a.m., a blue 2016 Chevy Cruz was found in the 3500 block of North Keeler Avenue, with a fire that started from the front end of the car, police said. The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

It is not known if the fires are related.

Area Five detectives are investigating.